National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $433.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$418.54.

TSE CP opened at C$413.50 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$403.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

