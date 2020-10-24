National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.67 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

TSE SAP opened at C$34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

