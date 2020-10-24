Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €241.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €241.85 ($284.52).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEURV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

