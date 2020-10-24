Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

