Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
