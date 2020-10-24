Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

