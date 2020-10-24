Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Major Shareholder Sells $989,518.34 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

