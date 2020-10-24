Molecular Data (NYSE:MKD) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.29. Molecular Data shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

About Molecular Data (NYSE:MKD)

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

