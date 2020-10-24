Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $609,182.75 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614,868 shares in the company, valued at $476,601,239.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $685,800.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,411,353.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $780,289.44.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $654,480.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $588,724.72.

On Friday, September 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $747,924.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 359.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 66,401.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $65,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 80.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.