MKM Partners Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. 140166 increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Snap by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

