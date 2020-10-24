MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

