Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,241,000 after purchasing an additional 892,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.