Melrose Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MELR) versus Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (OTCMKTS:TCFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Melrose Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MELR) and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 17.45% 7.72% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Melrose Bancorp and Community Financial Corp(Maryland), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melrose Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 5.01 $1.77 million N/A N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $78.22 million 1.69 $15.27 million $2.75 8.14

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Summary

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) beats Melrose Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential real estate loans and home equity loans and lines of credit, and to a much lesser extent, commercial real estate, construction and consumer loans. It offers a variety of deposit accounts, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts and NOW accounts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc.is based in Massachusetts.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

