MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Lowered to $3.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.48.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.