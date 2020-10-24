Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MDNA) is one of 759 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Medicenna Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -44.09% -40.33% Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors 7332 19970 37842 1524 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.04%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medicenna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -$6.22 million -21.89 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.81

Medicenna Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics rivals beat Medicenna Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and non-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

