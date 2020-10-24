McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.