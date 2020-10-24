MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.28% of MasTec worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MasTec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

MasTec stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

