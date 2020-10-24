Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Sells $2,390,000.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $244.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

