Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

