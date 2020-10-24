Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

NYSE MPC opened at $29.89 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.