MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $5,992,500.00 in Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 15th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,781,250.00.
- On Friday, October 9th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $488.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,417,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
