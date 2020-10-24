MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $5,992,500.00 in Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,781,250.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $488.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,417,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.