Lynch & Associates IN Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

