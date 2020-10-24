Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,055,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

