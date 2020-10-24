Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

