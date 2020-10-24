Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.