Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

