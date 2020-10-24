Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.