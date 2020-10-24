Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Reduced by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.46.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe's Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.