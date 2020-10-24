Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.80. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.72.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.