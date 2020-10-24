Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 479,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

