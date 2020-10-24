Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 53.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

LRCX opened at $353.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.