Lake Street Capital Increases Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target to $18.00

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE LEU opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.39.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

