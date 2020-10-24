L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 415,869 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,766,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 342,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 337,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

