Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

