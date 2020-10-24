Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Knowles stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Knowles by 1,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 1,018,880 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,131,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Knowles by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $8,096,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.