KeyCorp Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $424.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $421.00 to $424.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $353.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.17. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Lam Research by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 140,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,068,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.