KeyCorp Comments on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock worth $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 376,094 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

