KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,667.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,408,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

