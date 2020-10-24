KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.20

KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 17720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China International Capital assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get KE alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KE stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,008,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,844,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.12% of KE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About KE (NASDAQ:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.