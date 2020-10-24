KB Home (NYSE:KBH) COO Sells $376,671.04 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

