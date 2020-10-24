Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JBAXY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

JBAXY stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

