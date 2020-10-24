JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

