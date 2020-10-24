JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VCISY opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

