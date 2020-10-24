JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Persimmon (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.
Persimmon Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.