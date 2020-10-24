JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $35.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

