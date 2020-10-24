JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 479,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

