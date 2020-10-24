JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

