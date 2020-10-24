JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 479,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after buying an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

