Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Jericho Oil shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 38,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

