Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

RF stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Regions Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

