Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

HXL stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.